US bank blocks IPOB’s bank account

A bank in the United States has blocked an account belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over some alleged fraudulent transactions.

According to the Head of IPOB Directorate, Chika Edoziem, the blockage of the account has led to the delay in the payment of salaries to operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the military wing of the Igbo separatist group.

In a statement issued by Edoziem and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Friday, the group revealed that its legal department has directed that another account should be open so their staff can get their salaries and allowances.

Read also: Globus Bank’s plan to open 20 branches next year looks robust but is the future promising?

Edoziem added that the group had received a report from the bank that some yet to be identified persons were making fraudulent transactions on the account and subsequently had to be closed down.

“We recieved a message from the bank a few days ago after we complained that we could not gain access to it. In reply, the bank sent a message that the account has been blocked after they noticed some fraudulent activities by some unauthorized people.

“IPOB is yet to determine those who originated the fraud report, but a new account has been directed to be opened by our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, through the legal department. When that is done successfully, those who are owed salaries will be paid immediately,” the statement reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions