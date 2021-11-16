US calls on Lagos, Nigerian govts to address alleged abuses in #EndSARS report

The United States has said it welcomes the conclusion of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry with the transmission of its final report on the EndSARS protests that rocked Nigeria in October 2020.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the final report of the panel was submitted on Tuesday in a brief ceremony at the Lagos State Government House, in Alausa, Ikeja.

According to the report, not less than nine protesters were killed at the Lekki tollgate on the night of October 20, 2020.

Following the conclusion of the Lagos Panel of Inquiry and the transmission of its final report, the US Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, said it was awaiting the response of both the Federal Government and Lagos State government on the EndSARS report.

The statement signed by the Information Specialist, Public Affairs Section (PAS) of the U.S. Consulate General, Temitayo Famutimi, read, “The United States welcomes the conclusion of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry with the transmission of its final report.

“We look forward to the Lagos State government’s response as part of a process that represents an important mechanism of accountability regarding the #EndSARS protests and the events that took place near the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

“Those events led to serious allegations against some members of the security forces, and we look forward to the Lagos State and federal governments taking suitable measures to address those alleged abuses as well as the grievances of the victims and their families.

