US charges six Nigerians over $6m internet scam

The United States of America on Tuesday indicted six Nigerians over alleged internet fraud worth more than six million dollars.

In a statement on its webpage, the US Department of State said the six persons “manipulated their victims to gain access to their sensitive information and financial resources”.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, also warned, “The U.S. will not tolerate such gross misuse of technology. The United States will use all of the tools at our disposal to defend the American people and businesses from malign actors that seek to target them, including cyber-enabled actors who prey on vulnerable Americans and businesses.”

Read also: EFCC arrests hotelier, 79 other suspected internet fraudsters

US Department of Justice pronounced that “all property and interests in property of the designated persons that are in the possession or control of US persons or within or transiting the United States are blocked, and U.S. persons generally are prohibited from dealing with them. ”

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the suspects are Richard Uzuh, m, born April 29, 1986 Passport no, A05284868; Michael Olorunyomi, m, born May 12, 1983, Passport no, A50143448; Alex Ogunshakin, m, born February 23, 1983, Passport no, A05285583.

Others are Nnamdi Benson, m, born March 21, 1987, Passport no, A06417829; Abiola Kayode, m, born November 1987, Passport no, A05637743; Felix Okpoh, m, born March 9, 1989; Passport no, A06415967.

Join the conversation

Opinions