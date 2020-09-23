US commends INEC, security agents, others over peaceful conduct of Edo election | Ripples Nigeria

The United States government on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the Edo State governorship elections.

In a statement on the Facebook page of the US Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, Washington commended the people of Edo State for a credible and peaceful election held last Saturday.

The US government had last week threatened to impose a visa ban and other sanctions on perpetrators of electoral fraud in the election.

It also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies on the positive role played during the election, saying the development strengthened democracy in the country.

The statement read: “Congratulations to the people of Edo State on a credible and peaceful governorship election.

“We thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian security services on the positive role they played in the election and commend their work in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

“We recognize the critical role that Governor Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu played in promoting peace.

“We also thank our civil society partners for their invaluable work in upholding democracy and accountability in this election.”

The US, however, expressed concern over cases of reported violence and vote-buying, including the intimidation of voters and civil society observers.

The government urged all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security agencies to improve the electoral process during the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

