US condemns Nigeria’s import bans, citing “lost revenue” for American businesses

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has publicly criticized Nigeria’s import ban on 25 categories of goods, arguing that these restrictions significantly impede market access for American exporters.

The criticism follows the imposition of a 14 percent tariff on Nigerian exports to the US by President Donald Trump.

The USTR’s statement highlighted the adverse impact of Nigeria’s import ban across several sectors, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, beverages, and consumer goods. “Nigeria’s import ban on 25 different product categories impacts U.S. exporters, particularly in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, beverages, and consumer goods,” the agency stated via its X handle.

Specifically, the USTR pointed to restrictions on items such as beef, pork, poultry, fruit juices, medicaments, and alcoholic beverages. “Restrictions on items like beef, pork, poultry, fruit juices, medicaments, and spirits limit U.S. market access and reduce export opportunities,” the agency asserted.

The agency argues that these policies not only limit export opportunities for US businesses but also result in substantial revenue losses. “These policies create significant trade barriers that lead to lost revenue for U.S. businesses looking to expand in the Nigerian market,” the USTR explained.

Nigeria implemented the import ban on these 25 items in 2016 as a measure to control imports and stimulate domestic production. The banned items encompass a wide range of goods, including poultry, pork, refined vegetable oil, sugar, cocoa products, spaghetti, beer, and certain medicines.

Furthermore, on March 26, 2025, the Nigerian Federal Government announced plans to further restrict imports by halting solar panel imports to promote local manufacturing as part of its clean energy initiative.

