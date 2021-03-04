US Congressman, rights group sue Trump for allegedly inciting Capitol riot | Ripples Nigeria

International
US Congressman, rights group sue Trump for allegedly inciting Capitol riot
Former United States President, Donald Trump, has been served a civil rights lawsuit for allegedly breaking the laws of the “Ku Klux Klan,” an American white supremacist terrorist hate group, during the January 6 riots at the Capitol Building.
The lawsuit which was filed on Wednesday by Democrat congressman, Bennie Thompson, and civil rights group, the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP), was served Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Resort in Florida.
He was charged with inciting the Capitol riot along with his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the Proud Boys, and other far-right groups.
They alleged that Trump and Giuliani “incited a crowd of thousands to descend upon the Capitol” on January 6 to disrupt Congress, while the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia made up of former police officers and soldiers, spearheaded the assault.
The duo were also accused of violating the “Ku Klux Klan Act” of 1871, intended to protect lawmakers against “conspiracies through violence and intimidation,” by allegedly seeking to prevent Congress from carrying out their official duties.
Thompson, the representative for Mississippi’s 2nd district, said Trump’s “gleeful support of violent white supremacists led to a breach of the Capitol that put my life, and that of my colleagues, in grave danger.
“We must hold him accountable for the insurrection that he so blatantly planned.”
NAACP Chief Executive, Derrick Johnson, also accused the former president of trying to “disenfranchise African-American voters” and “destroy democracy.”
