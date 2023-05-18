US Consulate convoy fallout: UK advises citizens against travels to Anambra, other states

Smarting from the deadly attack on the convoy of US Consulate officials in Anambra State, the United Kingdom, on Thursday, advised its citizens in the country against travelling to that state.

The attack, which took place in Ogbaru Local Government of Anambra State, led to the killing of seven persons that included five local staff of the US consulate and four police officers. Two other officials of the consulate have also been declared missing.

The UK warning was issued through a foreign travel advisory service in an update on its website on Thursday.

Also mentioned in the advisory were Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.

The advice reads: “The FCDO advise against all travel to the riverine areas (ie the river and swamp locations accessible by boat, but not by road) of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

“The FCDO advise against all but essential travel to Abia State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States and now also to Anambra State in the Ogbaru area, close to Delta state.

“This follows an attack on a US diplomatic convoy on 16 May 2023. The incident is under investigation.”

The advisory further said: “Secessionist groups are active in the South East and attacks and violent clashes often occur with the military and other security forces.

“Although foreign nationals are not normally targeted, there is a risk you could be caught in an attack. You should be alert to local government announcements and media reporting.”

