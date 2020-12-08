US consulate plans drone bootcamp for Nigerian entrepreneurs

The United States Consulate General, Lagos, in conjunction with Global Air Drone Academy and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Monday announced a call for applications for the Nigerian Drone Business Competition as it plans a drone bootcamp for entrepreneurs in the country.

The decision was contained in a statement titled ‘Consulate Supports Drone Bootcamp for Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs’ issued by the public affairs section of the U.S. Consulate General.

The programme is timed to hold from 18th to 22nd January next year and intends to foster creativity and improve entrepreneurial skills among resident Nigerian early-stage youth technology entrepreneurs.

The statement said, “Thirty applicants will be selected for an opportunity to learn from experienced drone professionals at GADA, a Federal Aviation Administration licensed drone services company based in Maryland, United States.

“The drone bootcamp will teach the budding entrepreneurs how to relate this emerging drone technology to real-world practical solutions, as well as the expertise for safely operating and flying a drone. Participants will also learn the practical skills required to create, run and successfully market their start-ups in 2021 and beyond,” the statement said.

“At the end of the five-day virtual drone bootcamp, participants will have an opportunity to pitch their business plans to a panel of judges. The top three winners will receive professional grade drones and business coaching to support the launch of their new business.”

Stephen Ibelli, the U.S. consulate public affairs officer who signed the statement, said the U.S. mission in Nigeria was passionate about supporting initiatives like the drone bootcamp that offered youths access to quality technological learning opportunities.

“The United States Consulate General is pleased to support the Nigerian Drone Business Competition. This program advances the U.S. Mission’s goal of promoting STEM education in Nigeria as a driver of sustainable economic growth.”

“This competition, being held in coordination with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, is open to all Nigerian citizens/residents aged 16-30,” Ibelli said.

The deadline for application is 31st December, the statement said.

