US Consulate decries worsening Lagos traffic congestion

The United States Consulate in Nigeria Tuesday decried the worsening traffic congestion in Lagos State, Nigeria’s seat of commerce.

The consulate lent its voice during a webinar discussion, themed: “The Never-ending Story, Traffic Congestion in Lagos: What Can Be Done? Will it Be Done?”

According to a press release signed by Temitayo Famutimi, Information Specialist, Public Affairs Section (PAS) under the U.S. Consulate General, the webinar featured Lagos State transportation and traffic management officials, business and civic leaders, diplomats, members of academia, and media executives.

Speaking on the need to eliminate traffic congestion in the state, U.S. Consul-General Claire Pierangelo noted that it was important to end the longstanding gridlock as Lagos was the economic capital of the country.

READ ALSO: LAGOS TRAFFIC: Will residents ever consider bicycles?

The senior foreign officer said: “We believe this topic of Lagos traffic is very important due to its impact on economic development and daily quality of life. Lagos is the economic capital of Nigeria and it is important that we tackle the transportation and traffic difficulties.”

Establishing the relationship between improved transportation and economic growth, Director of Public Works in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ms. Robin Hutcheson, in her keynote speech, stated that poor road control can deteriorate the quality of life of citizens and business.

According to Hutcheson, government “must engage their communities, ask them what they want, understand the issues, identify the opportunities, and pursue funding and implementation together.”

Listing a number of options for government’s consideration, Hutcheson suggested the inclusion of structured “sidewalks, bike lanes, ferries, buses, and light rail”, in future plans.

Join the conversation

Opinions