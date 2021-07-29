US court orders FBI to arrest, detain Nigeria’s supercop, Abba Kyari

The ramifications from the $1.1 million fraud case involving celebrated influencer Hushpuppi continues as a United States’ Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Nigeria’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Kayri, according to court documents, was implicated over his role in the fraud perpetrated by serial internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas better known as Ray Hushpuppi.

Federal authorities in the U.S. have been investigating Hushpuppi, 46, and his co-conspirators after their syndicate was busted in Dubai, New York and other top cities in June 2020.

According to the court document shared by Peoples Gazette, Hushpuppi disclosed during interrogation that he paid bribe to Kyari, a deputy police commissioner, to have one of his rival, Kelly Chibuzor Vincent arrested and jailed in Nigeria following a dispute over a $1.1 million scam of a Qatari businessperson.

Ripples Nigeria had also reported that the influencer pleaded guilty to a multi-million fraud earlier this month and faces up to 20 years in jail.

In the latest development, Otis Wright of United States District Court for Central District of California on Thursday ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to track down Kyari and produce him in the United States.

Revealing the chronology of events that unravelled the investigations, American prosecutors first sought a court warrant to arrest Kyari on February 12, 2021, and another warrant was requested on April 29, 2021.

Judge Wright’s permission for the FBI to arrest Kyari and hold him in U.S. custody was unsealed on July 26.

In a rebuttal on Thursday, Kyari denied allegations of conspiracy with Hushpuppi.

The Federal Government is yet to issue an official statement regarding this turn of events.

