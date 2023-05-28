US delegation, Rwandan president, Kagame arrive for Tinubu’s inauguration

The United States delegation for Monday’s inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived in the country.

The US Mission in Nigeria in Nigeria confirmed the arrival of the delegates led by the Secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge, on its Twitter handle on Sunday.

President Joe Biden had last week announced a nine-member delegation to attend the ceremony slated for Eagle Square, Abuja, on Monday.

The Mission wrote: “Welcome to Nigeria! We are excited to receive the delegation from @POTUS Biden, led by @SecFudge from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as they join us in Abuja for the inauguration of President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The Rwanda President, Paul Kagame, has also in the Nigerian capital for the eagerly anticipated event.

The country’s presidency confirmed the development on its Twitter handle.

“President Kagame has arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, where he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT alongside other Heads of State from around the world,” it stated.

