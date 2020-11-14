US ELECTION: Trump will have to be escorted out of White House –Analyst

A United States writer and political analyst, Tony Schwartz, believes that with President Donald Trump refusing to concede defeat to the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, in the November 3 Presidential election, he may have to be escorted out of the White House.

Schwartz who was the ghostwriter of Trump’s book in 1987, ‘The Art of the Deal,’ told BBC World News that Trump is one dogged fighter who will not go down without a fight and will see ‘this to the very end, if the need arise.’

“He can’t concede defeat because to concede for him is to accept that he is a failure and that is an intolerable thing for him,” Schwartz said.

Continuing, he added:

“He either dominates or he submits… he has to keep this delusional idea alive that he was cheated.”

According to Schwartz, ghost-writing ‘The Art of the Deal’ in 1987 was “the worst mistake” he ever made in his life, as he never thought there was any possibility of Trump becoming US president.

Trump has filed a flurry of court cases challenging Joe Biden’s victory, alleging massive corruption and fraud in the conduct of the election. The incumbent has recently expressed hope of being declared winner of the election, saying results that would be announced next week would put him ahead of Biden.

