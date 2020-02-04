US ELECTION: Trump wins Republican Iowa caucus by 97.1%

The United States President, Donald Trump, has won the Republican Iowa caucus election by 97.1 percent, indicating that the ruling party members are united in their choice of candidate for the November 2020 presidential election.

Trump, who is seeking a fresh four-year term as the US President, secured the essential Iowa caucus victory on Monday night.

The Monday voting saw Trump secured 97.09 per cent of the vote with two of his competitors unable to reach the 2 percent mark. The two opponents, Bill Weld and Joe Walsh got just 1.5 and 1.4 per cent of the votes respectively.

Earlier on Friday, Donald Trump Jr., with his brother Eric by his side, had joined other supporters of the US President to campaign massively in Des Moines, Iowa,

Also among the team of Trump campaigners was the celebrated surgeon Ben Carson.

