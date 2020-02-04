International Latest

US ELECTION: Trump wins Republican Iowa caucus by 97.1%

February 4, 2020
Trump impeachment evidence overwhelming —House report
By Ripples Nigeria

The United States President, Donald Trump, has won the Republican Iowa caucus election by 97.1 percent, indicating that the ruling party members are united in their choice of candidate for the November 2020 presidential election.

Trump, who is seeking a fresh four-year term as the US President, secured the essential Iowa caucus victory on Monday night.

READ ALSO: World not in pandemic over coronavirus – WHO

The Monday voting saw Trump secured 97.09 per cent of the vote with two of his competitors unable to reach the 2 percent mark. The two opponents, Bill Weld and Joe Walsh got just 1.5 and 1.4 per cent of the votes respectively.

Earlier on Friday, Donald Trump Jr., with his brother Eric by his side, had joined other supporters of the US President to campaign massively in Des Moines, Iowa,

Also among the team of Trump campaigners was the celebrated surgeon Ben Carson.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!