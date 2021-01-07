US electoral system archaic, faulty —Russia

Russian government on Thursday said that the “archaic” US electoral system does not meet democratic standards.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump was “an internal US affair” but that blame rested with the US lack of “modern democracy.”

“The electoral system in the United States is archaic, it does not meet modern democratic standards, creating opportunities for numerous violations, and the American media have become an instrument of political struggle,” Zakharova told Russian news agencies.

“This is largely the reason for the split in society now observed in the United States,” she said.

