US Embassy cautions citizens traveling to Nigeria for the holiday

The United States Mission in Nigeria on Wednesday issued a holiday security alert to its citizens and others planning to travel to Nigeria.

The US Embassy in the new security alert posted on its websites titled ‘Holiday Security Alert’, warned US citizens that insecurity may increase during the holiday period.

The alert stated “Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria ranging from petty street crime to carjacking, and crime levels tend to increase during the holidays.

“Terrorist organizations and individuals inspired by extremist ideology exist throughout Nigeria.

“We remind U.S. citizens to exercise caution while traveling and residing in Nigeria. Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria, ranging from petty street crime to carjacking, and crime levels tend to increase during the holidays.”

The statement also highlighted several places such as mall, religious centres, transport hubs as likely targets for extremists.

“Demonstrations are relatively commonplace in Nigeria and generally affect traffic flow, especially if they progress along major thoroughfares. Criminal and other elements often infiltrate large gatherings.

“Shopping centers, airports, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, transportation hubs, street markets, and other public venues frequented by Westerners are common attack targets,” it said.

The U.S embassy further advised travelers to be “aware of their surroundings, keep a low profile and carry proper identification, stay alert in public places and locations frequented by tourists/Westerners; review your personal security plans and use caution when driving at night and avoid walking after dark.”

By Emmanuella Ibe…

