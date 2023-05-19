News
US Embassy confirms rescue of its staff kidnapped in Anambra attack
The Embassy of the United States in Abuja, on Friday, confirmed the rescue of two of its employees who were involved in the Anambra convoy attack.
The embassy made the confirmation in a statement released in Abuja, adding that the two employees are now safe under the protection of Nigerian authorities in Anambra.
The embassy also revealed that the US government is working hard to bring the attackers to justice.
It will be recalled that on May 16, a group of gunmen attacked a US convoy in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State while the team was on a mission, killing and abducting some of those in the vehicle.
The statement reads in part: “We have informed their families of their safe recovery. US Mission personnel are on their way to meet and accompany them home.
“We continue to work intensively with the Nigerian security and law enforcement on this matter, to identify the victims previously found, and to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous attack.
“We welcome any information the public may have in this regard.
“We are deeply grateful for the partnership and solidarity of the
