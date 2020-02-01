US Embassy dismisses reports on visa refusal to Oyedepo as fake

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has dismissed as fake and completely false, reports that it refused to issue a visa to the founder of the Living Faith Church, worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Oyedepo had reportedly approached the Lagos Consulate of the US embassy to renew his visa on Thursday but was turned down under the guise that “he did not qualify for visa renewal in the embassy assessment.”

The Embassy, in a brief statement on its Facebook and Twitter pages on Friday, insisted that the reports are “fake news and completely false.”

The statement read: “#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false.

“If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false.”

