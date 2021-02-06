US endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala for WTO’s top job excites Nigeria, Africa – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday expressed delight at the United States endorsement of Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) director-general’s position.

The US Trade Representative had on Friday confirmed President Joe Biden administration’s “total support” for the ex-World Bank managing director in her quest for the WTO’s top job.

Buhari, who reacted to the development in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Nigeria and Africa were happy about the new US position on the selection of the WTO’s director-general.

According to him, the development signified a shift and an important turnaround in the relations between the continent and the US under Biden’s administration.

He said: “We certainly welcome the decision of the new US administration to remove the last obstacle in the path of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala to becoming the first female and the first person of African descent to lead the organization (WTO).

“Nigeria and the entire African continent are happy about this new US position, which signifies a shift and an important turnaround in the relations between our continent and the United States under the Biden administration.

“Today, we see that the United States stands with Nigeria and Africa with the acceptance of our widely respected citizen, Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO.

“We look forward to working very closely with the new US administration on this and all issues of common interests, especially in such areas as accelerated economic growth, fight against terrorism and deepening progress on development issues.’’

