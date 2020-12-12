US executes second inmate in 24 hours

The United States government on Friday allowed the execution of a man convicted for murder, the second within 24 hours.

Alfred Bourgeois, 56, died by lethal injection on Friday evening at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, US.

He was found guilty of abusing, torturing, and killing his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in 2014.

On Thursday, 40-year-old Brandon Bernard died by lethal injection, also at the Correctional Complex in Terre Haute.

Bernard was convicted for a double murder committed as an 18-year-old gang member and sentenced to death by a jury.

Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian West, expressed strong opposition to him receiving the death penalty.

The US Supreme Court had on Thursday evening rejected a motion to halt the execution of Bernard.

The US Justice Department is planning several executions of convicted criminals before president-elect, Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Biden a Democrat, rejects the death penalty. Trump, a Republican, enforced the reintroduction of executions at the federal level.

While many US states enforce the death penalty there have been no federal executions since 2003. Since then, federal courts have continued to hand down the death penalty, but it has not been carried out until recently.

The Department of Justice resumed executions in July after a 17-year hiatus at the federal level.

