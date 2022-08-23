International
US fears hostilities in Ukraine may escalate, warns citizens to leave
The US has once more implored its nationals to evacuate Ukraine, citing the likelihood of an escalation in Russian attacks as Ukraine prepares to celebrate its Independence Day on Wednesday.
This warning was contained in an alert issued by the US Embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday.
“The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days,” the memo read.
It further advised its citizens to leave Ukraine immediately using privately accessible ground transportation alternatives if it was safe to do so since Russian attacks “represent a continuous threat to civilians and civilian infrastructure.”
Read also:Russian billionaire, Vladimir Potanin, makes $12.8bn since Ukraine invasion
“The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile and conditions may deteriorate without warning,” the embassy said.
The US issued this fresh warning as the conflict in Ukraine reaches its seventh month this week.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials forewarned that “Russia could try to do something especially terrible, something particularly savage” around Ukraine’s Independence Day last week.
The battle, which started on February 24, is still raging along a frontline that is 1,300 kilometres (almost 808 miles) long. It is currently centred in the eastern Donetsk region and the country’s southern regions, replacing Russia’s initial lightning offensive with a smouldering conflict.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...