US fears hostilities in Ukraine may escalate, warns citizens to leave

The US has once more implored its nationals to evacuate Ukraine, citing the likelihood of an escalation in Russian attacks as Ukraine prepares to celebrate its Independence Day on Wednesday.

This warning was contained in an alert issued by the US Embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday.

“The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days,” the memo read.

It further advised its citizens to leave Ukraine immediately using privately accessible ground transportation alternatives if it was safe to do so since Russian attacks “represent a continuous threat to civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

“The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile and conditions may deteriorate without warning,” the embassy said.

The US issued this fresh warning as the conflict in Ukraine reaches its seventh month this week.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials forewarned that “Russia could try to do something especially terrible, something particularly savage” around Ukraine’s Independence Day last week.

The battle, which started on February 24, is still raging along a frontline that is 1,300 kilometres (almost 808 miles) long. It is currently centred in the eastern Donetsk region and the country’s southern regions, replacing Russia’s initial lightning offensive with a smouldering conflict.

