US firm Moderna says its Covid-19 vaccine 94.5 effective after clinical trials

November 16, 2020
A US biotech firm, Moderna Inc on Monday said preliminary data from an ongoing phase three study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it to be 94.5 percent effective.

“This is a pivotal moment in the development of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate,” said Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement. “This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease.”

Further reports reveal that Moderna expects to have about 20 million doses, earmarked for the US by the end of 2020.

The announcement comes as a promising news in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine as infections surge across the United States and Europe.

This development also comes a week after Pharmaceutical firm Pfizer said an early evaluation of the trial of the Covid-19 vaccine it was inventing showed it was effective in keeping Covid-19 at bay.

Pfizer, which was in partnership with German drugmaker BioNTech, issued just few information from the test, based on the initial formal evaluation of the data by a neutral crew of pundits.

It said the review discovered the vaccine was beyond 90% effective in preventing the disease among volunteers without prior record of coronavirus infection.

