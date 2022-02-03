US forces kill ISIS leader, al-Qurayshi, in Syria

The United States special forces on Wednesday killed the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, during a raid in Syria North-West.

The U.S. President, Joe Biden, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Washington, said al-Qurayshi was killed in a counterterrorism mission in the Middle East nation.

The statement read: “Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in North-West Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place.

READ ALSO: US confirms death of Libyan ISIS leader

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation.”

Al-Qurayshi was the ISIS leader in November 2019 following the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by US troops the previous month.9

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now