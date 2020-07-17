US govt moves to seize $3.5m mansion belonging to ex-Gambian leader, Jammeh

The government of the United States of America, Donald Trump has moved to seize a property in the capital of Washington DC belonging to former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh.

The US justice department in a statement on Thursday said Jammeh used the proceeds of bribery and embezzled public funds to buy the plush mansion located in a Washington suburb when he was in power.

According to documents presented by the US justice department as part of an effort to seize the property in the US capital, Mr Jammeh bought the $3.5m (£2.8m) house a decade ago.

The document revealed that the former Gambian leader bought the property through a trust set up by his wife Zineb Jammeh.

The former president ruled Gambia for more than 20 years. He fled the country after losing the 2017 elections and now lives in Equatorial Guinea.

Mai Fatty, spokesman for Gambian President, Adama Barrow had noted that the new administration will set up a truth and reconciliation committee to deal with grievances against the former ruler.

Mai Fatty in a statement said setting up a truth and reconciliation committee is Barrow’s “preferred method” of dealing with grievances against the previous government, however many Gambians are tilting to the harder line stance of his new vice president, Fatoumata Tambajang, who wants Jammeh prosecuted for alleged crimes committed by his regime.

