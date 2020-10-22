US govt reacts to shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lagos

The United States (US) Government has condemned the Tuesday, October 20 shooting of peaceful and unarmed #EndSARS protesters in Lagos State by soldiers.

Aggrieved protesters, majorly youths, on October 8 embarked on a protest in Lagos to demand for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

But some soldiers on Tuesday fired live bullets at the #EndSARS protesters, who were waving Nigeria’s flags, at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State. Many of them were injured.

Foreign governments and organisations have continued to condemn the incident.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Those who violated, abused human rights must be held accountable –Canadian govt

Responding to the incident in a statement by the U.S. Secretary, Michael R. Pompeo, released on Thursday, the US Government said it “strongly condemns the use of excessive force by military forces who fired on unarmed demonstrators in Lagos, causing death and injury.”

The statement read further, “We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces. Those involved should be held to account in accordance with Nigerian law.

“The right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are essential human rights and core democratic principles.

“We call on the security services to show maximum restraint and respect fundamental rights and for demonstrators to remain peaceful. We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families”, the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions