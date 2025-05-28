US halts student visa processing, as Harvard protests Trump’s measures

In a dramatic escalation of its crackdown on foreign students, the US government has suspended student visa processing as protests erupted at Harvard University over President Donald Trump’s latest moves to tighten control of the elite institution.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed a directive halting the issuance of new student and exchange visas. “Any additional student or exchange visa… appointment capacity is suspended until further guidance is issued,” the order, seen by reporters, declared.

This comes as the White House steps up measures against foreign students involved in anti-war protests and accuses them of supporting the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Rubio had earlier revoked hundreds of visas, while Trump’s administration moved to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students.

The administration also plans to increase scrutiny of international applicants’ social media profiles, the cable noted.

The visa freeze comes in the wake of mass protests at Harvard University, where students rallied against the government’s plans to terminate all remaining federal contracts with the institution. The move is seen as part of Trump’s wider campaign to force Harvard into submission over curriculum and research control.

Hundreds of students joined Tuesday’s protest, carrying signs reading “Trump = traitor” and chanting, “who belongs in class today, let them stay” in solidarity with international students whose visa status has been thrown into jeopardy.

“All my international friends and peers and professors and researchers are at risk and (are) threatened with being deported — or their option is to transfer” to another university, said Alice Goyer, who wore a black academic gown to the protest.

A British student of the history of medicine, identifying himself only as Jack, echoed concerns over the chilling effect on international applicants: “I don’t know if I’d pursue a PhD here, six years is a long time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the White House defended the administration’s priorities, suggesting that funding should be redirected to vocational training and programs that promote “American values.”

“The president is more interested in giving that taxpayer money to trade schools and programs and state schools where they are promoting American values, but most importantly, educating the next generation based on skills that we need in our economy and our society,” Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News Tuesday evening. “We need more of those in our country, and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University.”

As news helicopters hovered overhead and Harvard Square’s lawns hosted graduation receptions, a judge issued a temporary restraining order on the administration’s plans, pending a hearing on Thursday — the same day Harvard’s commencement ceremony was set to begin.

Harvard has already launched multiple legal challenges to block Trump’s measures, with legal experts predicting the courts will ultimately rule in the university’s favor. Albany Law School professor Ray Brescia argued, “The case is so strong that the court system is not going to step to the side and allow this… to go forward.”

Filmmaker Anurima Bhargava also announced that alumni plan to sue the Trump administration on June 9, sharing the news during a virtual meeting hosted by Crimson Courage, a grassroots alumni group mobilizing to fight the crackdown.

The contracts targeted on Tuesday — estimated to be worth $100 million — represent the latest blow in what has become a sweeping offensive by the Trump administration against one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious universities. Over recent weeks, Harvard has faced billions of dollars in frozen federal grants and canceled contracts.

Nonetheless, President Trump has vowed to continue the campaign, describing Harvard’s foreign students as “radicalized lunatics, troublemakers” in a statement on Monday, underscoring the growing tensions between the administration and the academic community.

