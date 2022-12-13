US hits Zimbabwean president’s son with sanctions

The United States government has slammed sanctions Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr, the son of Zimbabwe’s President over his close ties to an indicted businessman, Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

The US Treasury Department had in a statement accused Tagwei of using his wealth to cultivate relationships with high-level government officials, receiving state contracts and access to hard currency in exchange for luxury items including cars.

“The sanctions freeze the US assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from engaging in business dealings with them.

“The Zimbabwe sanctions programme targets human rights abusers and those who undermine democratic processes or facilitate corruption.

“US sanctions do not target the Zimbabwean people, the country of Zimbabwe, or Zimbabwe’s banking sector,” the department said.

