US institutes predict runoff in 2023 presidential election

The United States-based National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute (NDI/IRI) on Friday predicted a runoff in the 2023 presidential election with the emergence of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) rival, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as major forces in the race.

The delegation of the NDI/IRI led by the Secretary of State for Ohio, Frank LaRose, stated this while presenting its first joint pre-elections assessment report to journalists in Abuja.

The team described Obi and Kwankwaso as viable “third forces” saying their emergence had given renewed hope for Nigerians.

The institutes, which visited Nigeria from July 13 – 22, noted that next year’s election would be a departure from the process that defined previous polls in the country.

The statement read: The 2023 elections are a departure from some of the political dynamics that defined previous polls. For the first time since 2007, the presidential election will be an open contest with no incumbent. The ruling All Progressives Congress selected former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, as its flagbearer. Former Vice President and 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will contest on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“However, the emergence of Peter Obi — former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate for the Labour Party — and Rabiu Kwankwaso — former Kano governor and presidential candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party — as viable ‘Third Forces’ has excited many young Nigerians. If a third party draws sufficient support, a runoff presidential election could be a real possibility for the first time since the transition to democracy, adding complexity to the 2023 elections.”

