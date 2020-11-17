US & its allies need to counter Chinese influence –Biden

The President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden has stated that the United States needed to negotiate with allies to set global trading rules to counter China’s growing influence.

Biden who made the comments on Monday during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, however declined to say whether he would join a new China-backed Asian trade pact signed on Sunday.

“We make up 25 percent … of the economy in the world,” Biden said of the US.

“We need to be aligned with the other democracies, another 25 percent or more so that we can set the rules of the road instead of having China and others dictate outcomes because they are the only game in town,” he added.

This came after the President of the United States, Donald Trump, insisted that he will never concede defeat to Biden because the November 3 presidential election was rigged in favour of the Democratic Party candidate.

Trump who has continued to maintain his stance that the election was skewed to give victory to Biden, took to his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, November 15, to tweet that Biden only won in “the eyes of the fake media” and that he would never accept defeat.

