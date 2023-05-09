US jury finds Trump liable in sexual assault case

A Manhattan federal jury in the United States on Tuesday found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual assault on writer E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll, a former columnist with Elle Magazine, had last year accused the former president of sexually abusing her in a luxury department store dressing room in 1996.

She filed the defamation and battery suit against Trump following a new law in New York that gave victims of sexual assault a one-year window to initiate court proceedings against their alleged abusers years after the incident took place.

At Tuesday’s proceeding, the nine-member panel found the ex-president liable for sexual assault but not rape.

The jury also found Trump liable for defamation for describing the victim’s claims as a “hoax.”

Carroll was thereafter awarded $5 million as damages for battery and defamation.

