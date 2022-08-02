‘US kills terrorists, Nigeria pampers them,’ Femi Fani-Kayode aims jibe at Buhari’s govt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the killing of the leader of al-Qaeda terrorist organisation, Ayman Al Zawahiri, by United States forces.

He also drew a comparison between the US President, Joe Biden and his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, in the fight against the terrorists.

In a cryptic post on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, the former minister of aviation slammed the Nigerian government over its handling of terrorists, saying the Buhari administration was pampering them instead of eliminating them like the Americans.

The US Special Forces killed al-Zawahiri in a counter-terrorism operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday.

He wrote: “In Nigeria, we do not kill terrorists: we beg them, pay them, appease them, reward them, bow before them, give them chieftaincy titles and let them break into prison to free their brothers.

“The Americans killed Osama Bin Ladin, AbuBakr Al Baghdadi and now Ayman Al Zawahiri. Kudos!”

