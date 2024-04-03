International
US lifts ban on New Zealand fish exports
The United States has lifted a temporary ban on some New Zealand fish exports.
The New Zealand Minister of Agriculture, Todd McClay, disclosed this on Wednesday in Aukland.
The development means seafood exporters will no longer have to provide a certificate of origin when sending seafood products to the US.
The minister said the decision to remove the injunction followed an assessment undertaken by the US government at the New Zealand government’s request.
He added that the assessment met and exceeded the US standards under its Marine Mammal Protection Act.
The US Court of International Trade lifted a preliminary injunction that temporarily stopped trade for nine fish species, including popular species like snapper.
This was caught in the Maui dolphin habitat along the west coast of New Zealand’s North Island.
The case in the US was brought by the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society in May 2020 against Washington.
It was alleged that New Zealand’s measures to protect Maui dolphins from fishing threats did not meet US standards for imported seafood products.
