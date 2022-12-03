US man bags 60 years in prison for s3x trafficking

The United States District Court in Alabama has sentenced a 36-year-old man, Lonnie Mitchell to 60 years in prison for forcing women including minors to engage in prostitution.

Judge Austin Huffaker gave the verdict adding that Mitchell would also pay over $950,000 in restitution to the victims.

This was made known in a press release by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

In June 2022, following a five-day trial, a jury convicted the defendant of s3x trafficking five victims by force, fraud and coercion.

The jury also found the defendant guilty of sex trafficking a minor, and three counts of coercing and enticing an individual to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution purposes.

“The defendant used unspeakable violence and manipulation of the victims’ substance abuse problems to control their every move and exploit them for his own financial gain,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

