US man goes berserk, kills ex-wife, five others in shooting spree
A man identified as Richard Dale Crum has been charged with murder after killing six people, including his ex-wife.
Dale is currently being held at Tate County jail without option for bail.
The suspect had on Friday fatally shot six people at multiple locations in the small town of Arkabutla in rural Mississippi.
Police were first alerted after a 911 call at about 11am with a report of the suspect shooting at a vehicle next to him in a store car park. He had fatally shot the driver, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.
The police chief told CNN that the suspected gunman then drove to his ex-wife’s home where he shot and killed her, as well as assaulting her fiance who was present in the house.
The cause of the incident had not been identified yet.
The incident, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), marks the 73rd mass shooting in US since the beginning of the year.
