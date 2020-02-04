US may lift Nigeria visa curb – Pompeo

United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said on Tuesday Washington may still lift visa restrictions slammed on Nigerians last week.

Pompeo, who met the Nigerian Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the curbs were imposed on Nigeria and five other countries as the US wanted them to do more to ascertain the information on travelers.

“I’m optimistic that’s going to happen,” Pompeo told journalists.

The US government had on January 31 slammed visa restrictions on Nigeria and five other countries.

Other countries affected by the new arrangement which takes effect on February 21 are Eritrea, Myanmar, Tanzania, Sudan, and Kyrgyzstan.

In a full report of the visa restrictions titled: “Proclamation on improving enhanced vetting capabilities and process,” published on www.whitehouse.gov., the US government described Nigeria as one of the worst-performing countries on the performance metrics, adding that the factor led to the imposition of migrant visa restriction on the country.

