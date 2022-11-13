International
US midterm polls: Democrats win big in Nevada to maintain Senate majority
The Democrats will continue to control the United States Senate following a big win in the Nevada State in the 2022 midterm elections on Saturday, as Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in a tight reelection race.
Masto’s victory gives the Democrats 50 seats in the 118th Congress, meaning they will still be in control of the US Senate.
The Nevada win also clinches Democratic control in the Senate as Vice President Kamala Harris, if needed, can still cast the tie-breaking vote if the upper chamber is evenly split at 50-50.
While the Senate seat for Georgia remains unfilled, there will be a run-off there on December 6, but the result can only strengthen the position of the Democrats.
Being in control of the Senate means that President Joe Biden and the Democrats will retain leverage in legislative debates, particularly on domestic and foreign spending policy.
Commenting on the win, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a briefing late Saturday night:
“The election is a great win for the American people. With the races now called in Arizona and Nevada, Democrats will have a majority in the Senate, and I will once again be majority leader.”
