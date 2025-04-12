US Mission releases new visa requirements for Nigerians

The United States mission has changed the interview requirements for Nigerian applying for visa to America.

The mission announced the changes in a statement posted on its website on Friday.

The changes will take effect on April 22.

In the new arrangement, the mission directed visa applicants in Abuja and Lagos to take along a DS-160 visa application form with a confirmation/barcode number that begins with “AA” followed by two zeroes.

The code must match the one used to schedule the applicants’ appointment online.

“Failure to verify the alignment will result in denial of entry into the consular section or the visa interview.

“At least two weeks before your interview, please double-check that the barcode number on your DS-160 form matches the one you used to schedule your appointment.

“You cannot reuse a DS-160 from a previous application. If your DS-160 barcode is incorrect, you must log into your AVITS account at least 10 days before your appointment to create a support ticket requesting correction of your barcode number,” the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now