US most prolific serial killer, Samuel Little, dies

The most prolific serial killer in the history of the United States, Samuel Little, is dead.

Little, 80, died at a Los Angeles-area hospital on Wednesday.

The deceased was serving a life sentence at a California correctional facility for the murder of three women.

At the time of his death, Little had confessed to killing 93 women between 1970 and 2005.

The Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) said at least 50 killings were verified by law enforcement officers.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the spokesperson for California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Vicky Waters, said there was no sign of foul play in connection with Little’s death.

A former competitive boxer, Little, who targeted vulnerable individuals, many of whom were sex workers or drug users, would knock his victims out with punches before strangling them.

Last year, the FBI said its analysts believed all of his confessions were “credible.”

They also released images of the victims the deceased drew while in prison in an attempt to trace those he killed.

