US police finds body of U.S-based Nigerian activist a week after she went missing

Tallahassee police have found the body of a Florida based Nigerian activist, Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, who reportedly went missing after tweeting about her sexual assault experience.

The 19 year-old who happened to be key BLM (Black Lives Matter) voice tweeted her encounter with her molester, a blackman, who offered her a ride to his home with promises to help her recollect her belongings from a church where she was seeking shelter during the protest.

Read also: ATLANTA SHOOTING: Coroner declares shooting of 27-yr-old black man as homicide

“He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street. I entered his truck because I [didn’t] carry any thing to defend myself, not even a phone (which is currently at the church) and I have poor vision”

She further alleged that the said man who offered her a shower and a change of clothes touched her inappropriately but she escaped while he was fast asleep.

The police has arrested a suspect, Aaron Glee, 49, although it is unclear if he was the same man Salau reported had molested her.

The deceased was last seen on June 6th and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Join the conversation

Opinions