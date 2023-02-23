US President, Biden, calls for peaceful, transparent elections in Nigeria

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has called for a transparent and peaceful elections in Nigeria as the country heads for the poll to elect a new president on Saturday, February 25.

Biden who made the call on Thursday, said the imminent presidential election in Africa’s most populous nation was very significant to the rest of the world and as such, all candidates in the election must accept the results as announced by the country’s electoral commission.

“I commend yesterday’s (Wednesday) peace accord in Nigeria,” Biden said, in reference to a pledge signed by all candidates.

“By signing this pledge, the parties and candidates have committed to accept the results of the election, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and to support a peaceful transition of power.

“All Nigerians deserve this chance to choose their future — freely and fairly.

“While the United States does not support any single candidate or party, we strongly support a peaceful and transparent process that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria,” Biden said in a statement.

