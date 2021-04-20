 US President, Biden, prohibits usage of word 'illegal alien' by federal agencies | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

International

US President, Biden, prohibits usage of word ‘illegal alien’ by federal agencies

Published

3 hours ago

on

President Joe Biden’s administration has ordered U.S. immigration agencies to stop using the controversial and dehumanising phrase “illegal alien” in reference to migrants.

The term was common during former President Donald Trump’s administration, turning up frequently in statements and news releases from both Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

The Washington Post reported that the shift, which also bans the phrase “assimilation” in favour of “integration” was outlined in memos sent Monday to ICE and CBP.

“As the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, we set a tone and example for our country and partners across the world.

“We enforce our nation’s laws while also maintaining the dignity of every individual with whom we interact.

“The words we use matter and will serve to further confer that dignity to those in our custody,” Troy Miller, the acting CBP commissioner, said in a memo.

Read also: Biden reads riot act to Nigeria over anti-gay laws, threatens sanctions

The change comes as Biden reckons with an immigration crisis on America’s southern border, where a surge in migrants fleeing violence in Central America has led to overflowing shelters packed with minors.

Last week, the president drew progressive ire when the White House announced it didn’t intend to lift the number of refugees granted entry to the U.S. this year from 15,000, a cap established by Trump.

But Biden quickly reversed course, saying his administration would raise the cap.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports3 hours ago

SportsBusiness: After confirming ESL participation, Juve and Man Utd shares jump

Despite the mixed reactions trailing the proposed European Super League, some of the clubs involved in the breakaway league are...
Sports5 hours ago

Madrid president Perez says breakaway Super League created to ‘save football’

President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez has told those who care to listen that the creation of the European Super...
Sports19 hours ago

New 36-team UEFA Champions League format agreed, to begin 2024

The plans for a revamped 36-team Champions League have been agreed on Monday by the European football governing body, UEFA....
Sports1 day ago

Tottenham sack Mourinho, entire coaching staff after 17 months in charge

Jose Mourinho and his entire coaching staff have been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in charge at the...
Sports2 days ago

Iheanacho fires Leicester into first FA Cup final since 1969

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive goal as Leicester City pipped Southampton to reach the FA Cup final....

Latest Tech News

Latest2 hours ago

Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Latest1 day ago

Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
Latest3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
Tech4 days ago

3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents

If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Latest4 days ago

Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Latest5 days ago

Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...