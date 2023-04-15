US President Biden seeks re-election in upcoming polls

US President Joe Biden has said he will run for the presidency again, according to reports on Saturday.

Before departing from Ireland at midnight Friday, Biden told reporters that he has made up his mind to run for a second term and would make a formal campaign announcement soon.

Biden arrived in Dublin for a three-day official visit on Wednesday. During his visit, Biden met with his Irish counterpart Michael D. Higgins and held talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Read also:Tinubu joins Biden, Australian PM in Time’s 100 most influential people of 2023 list

Speaking to reporters in Ireland before leaving Ireland West airport on the last leg of his four-day visit to Ireland, Biden was asked whether the last few days had changed his calculus on when to make his announcement on his plans to run.

“No, no I have already made that calculus. We will announce it relatively soon,” he said.

“The trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done. I told you my plan is to run again.”

While Biden does not have a major primary challenger, the GOP field of candidates is taking shape.

Former President Donald Trump announced in November that he would seek the party’s nomination. He was followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in February and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson in earlier April.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now