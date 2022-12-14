US President Biden signs gay marriage bill into law

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed gay marriage legislation into law to reflect the growing acceptance of same-sex unions in the United States.

Biden at the ceremony stressed the law was a step towards liberty and justice.

It was attended by lawmakers from both parties, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

“Today’s a good day, a day America takes a vital step toward equality, toward liberty and justice, not just for some, but for everyone, everyone toward creating a nation where decency, dignity and love are recognised, honoured and protected”, Biden declared.

“This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms. And that’s why this law matters to every single American.

“Racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, they’re all connected. But the antidote to hate is love.”

This development was against the backdrop of a right-wing backlash over gender issues which has alarmed gay and transgender people and their advocates.

