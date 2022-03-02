US President Biden talks tough, vows to inflict more pains on Russian leader, Putin

United States President, Joe Biden, has promised to “inflict serious pains” on Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the Kremlin oligarchy following Russia’s “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

Biden who made the vow while delivering his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night, lauded the “courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people as they continue to hold on and defend their country while facing a vicious barrage of missiles on their major cities and continued to resist Russia’s advance.”

Speaking directly to members of the Russian ruling class whom he addressed as the “kleptocratic ruling class,” Biden pledged that the US would “seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets. We are coming for your ill-begotten gains.”

“We are choking off Russia’s access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come,” Biden said.

“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people. He will never extinguish their love of freedom. He will never weaken the resolve of the free world,” he added.

Launching a frontal attack on Putin, Biden pledged to work alongside NATO allies to punish Russia for the incursion of Ukraine.

“He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people. He has no idea what’s coming.

“Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who have milked billions of dollars off this violent regime no more,” Biden said. “We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets. We are coming for your ill-begotten gains.

“When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” Biden said.

