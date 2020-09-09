US President, Trump, nominated for 2021 Nobel Prize

American President, Donald Trump, has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

This is coming after he helped broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Fox News is reporting.

The nomination, submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, lauded Trump for his efforts toward resolving protracted conflicts worldwide.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said.

Tybring-Gjedde, in his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, said the nomination was deserving as Trump administration has played a vital role in the establishment of relations between Israel and the UAE.

“As it is expected, other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote.

