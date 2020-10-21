US presidential candidate, Biden, urges Buhari to stop attack on #EndSARS protesters

The Democratic presidential candidate in the United States, Joe Biden, on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the military to stop the violent crackdown on #EndSARS protesters in the country.

In a statement titled: “Violence in Nigeria,” the ex-US vice-president said his country must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption.

He said: “I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths. My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence.

“The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy. I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.”

Armed soldiers on Tuesday night opened fire on peaceful protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos.

An unspecified number of protesters were killed and a few others injured in the unprovoked attack by the military.

