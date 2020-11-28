US promises more sanctions for violators of human rights in Libya

The United States Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, said on Friday his country would take “concrete steps in response to gross human rights violations and corruption in Libya.”

The envoy stated this in a statement confirming his country’s readiness to impose further sanctions against the pro-Haftar “Kaniyat” militia in the North African nation.

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Mohamed al-Kani and the Kaniyat militia over their involvement in the massacre of hundreds of civilians.

Since the departure of the militias from their stronghold in Tarhouna, southern Tripoli, more than a dozen mass graves have been discovered with dozens of human bodies.

READ ALSO: Moves for ceasefire in Libya squashed, as Haftar leaves Moscow without signing agreement

Norland said: “These (Kaniyat militias) are not friends of peace in Libya.”

He added that the US supports the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and the ongoing political process in the country.

“This support is not limited to those who support and assist in this process, but also includes the application of certain punitive measures against those who try to obstruct the process,” the envoy added.

Join the conversation

Opinions