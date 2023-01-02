US proposes outright ban on TikTok. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. US proposes outright ban on TikTok

A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner Brendan Carr has proposed the outright ban of the Chinese-owned social media, TikTok, in the U.S.

A senior Republican on the FCC made the proposal on Tuesday amid an increasing crackdown on TikTok by the US government.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese internet technology company headquartered in Beijing and incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

A Republican congressman, Mike Gallagher, likened ByteDance’s social media company to “digital fentanyl”. Like the opioid, the platform was “addictive and destructive,” he said.

Carr hailed the Indian government for setting an “incredibly important precedent” by banning TikTok two and a half years ago.

“We need to follow India’s lead more broadly to weed out other nefarious apps as well,” he said.

Recall that a number of US states have outlawed the app as a product owned by the government, with Indiana recently filing a lawsuit against TikTok for allegedly harming locals.

Tech Trivia: A network-connected computer is also called what?

A. Hub

B. Host

C. Switch

D. Bridge

Answer: see end of post

Read also:Proptech startup, AtarCloud, secures $1.3m Seed Round. 2 other stories and a trivia

2. Persistent Systems partners Microsoft to leverage technology

Persistent Systems has announced a partnership with Microsoft to leverage its advanced technology.

The partnership deal was contained in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

Persistent bills itself as global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization.

According to the release, Persistent will utilize the Microsoft Viva platform to enhance employee experience.

“Our longstanding, 360-degree partnership with Microsoft has enabled us to develop competencies and innovative solutions to serve the technology needs of our clients as well as expand our own footprint as industry leaders,” said Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Persistent.

Sangita Singh, General Manager, IT & ITES, Microsoft India, also expressed optimism about the collaboration.

Trivia Answer: Host

A host is a computer that is accessible over a network. It can be a client, server, or any other type of computer. Each host has a unique identifier called a hostname that allows different computers to access it.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now