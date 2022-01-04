US rapper J $tash reportedly shoots girlfriend before turning gun on himself

American rapper, J $tash, real name Justin Joseph reportedly took his own life after shooting his girlfriend and mother of three at her home in California.

The tragic incident happened in Temple City around 7:14 a.m on New Year’s Day.

Police officers who responded to reports of domestic violence, found a 27-year-old female and 28-year-old male who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Lieutenant Derrick Alfred confirmed J $tash is believed to have killed 27-year-old Jeanette Gallegos before turning the gun on himself.

According to reports gathered, the rapper, and Gallegos had been living together in the Temple City home for the past few months. They were arguing about their relationship on January 1 before J $tash reportedly took Gallegos into the master bedroom and locked the door, Mr Alfred said.

The lieutenant went on to say that Gallegos’ children, ages 7, 9, and 11 years old, were home at the time and knocked on the door periodically to make sure their mom was okay.

The kids heard gunshots around 7am and called their grandmother, who told them to call the police. When deputies got to the home, the kids ran outside and deputies forced their way into the master bedroom, which was locked.

