US rapper Slim Jxmmi arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend

American rapper Slim Jxmmi, real name Aaquil Iben Shamon Brown has been arrested for allegedly physically assaulting his partner.

The 30-year-old rapper who is one-half of the sibling rap group, Rae Sremmund was involved in a fierce altercation with the mother of his child on Tuesday morning January 25.

According to the arrest report, the argument turned ugly after he reportedly assaulted her. The rapper was arrested by the police at a northeast Miami apartment and charged with one count of battery.

The rapper’s girlfriend, Kee has however taken to her Instagram account to denounce the claim that she was assaulted by the rapper.

Read also: Singer, Zayn Malik, accused of assaulting partner Gigi Hadid’s mum, Yolanda

She wrote:

“Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me,” she wrote.

“Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our son’s first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now