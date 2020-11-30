US reaffirms support for Nigeria in fight against terrorism, condemns massacre of rice farmers in Borno

The United States on Monday condemned the killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.

In a statement issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, Washington also offered its condolences to the families and friends of those killed or kidnapped by the terrorists.

The government said it stands with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

The statement read: “The United States offers our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed or kidnapped.

“These abhorrent attacks are a stark reminder of why the United States stands with the Nigerian government and people as they fight to defeat terrorism and work to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

